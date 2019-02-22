image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple Juggling Three Kids and a Health Crisis
image
2
Sick of Hot Toddies? Try These Spring Cocktails
image
3
The 65 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time
image
4
Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
image
5
20 Hairstyles for Fine Hair That Won't Fall Flat

Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Just Had the Hottest Date Ever

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

    Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have been dating since 2018, and it's been lovely to see Jenna find happiness in the wake of her split with Channing Tatum. But despite some social media love back and forth, the two hadn't been seen in public for a little while. Guys, I won't lie to you—I was worried. But the couple has officially put those worries to rest, because they just had the hottest date in the history of humankind. And there are photos.

    Both Jenna and Steve took to their Instagram Stories to detail their night of fun watching rock and roll burlesque show Little Miss Nasty, which is part dancing, part full-on sexiness. The dancers don't just perform on stage but come out into the audience, hanging from the ceiling, dancing on tables, you name it. It's amazing, apparently. Though the two didn't snap photos together (ones that they shared, anyways), you can see Steve in the back of Jenna's Stories while she headbangs along to the performance. Clearly, they are making their time together count.

    Even when they can't spend time together, Steve has proven to be a sweet social media boyfriend, commenting in public about how much he loves her, most recently on a Valentine's Day post in which he said, "I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other." Awwww, and also, Instagram posts: How we gauge whether a relationship is real!

    Here are some of the shots from the burlesque outing (I mean, I want to go to that show now):

    image
    InstagramJenna Dewan
    image
    InstagramJenna Dewan
    image
    InstagramJenna Dewan

    Earlier in the day, Jenna shared a video she'd done to promote the latest Step Up movie (great to see her channeling her dancing, which is how she became popular in the first place). Steve was there RIGHT AWAY to comment about how he was in fact dead from all the sexiness after watching the video, and Jenna thanked him with kisses.

    image
    InstagramJenna Dewan

    Guys I am ALL IN on this relationship, if you couldn't tell.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Here's Who Jenna Dewan Is Reportedly Dating
    image
    Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Photo Booth Kiss
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Jordyn Woods Speaks Amid Khloé Kardashian Drama
    image Princess Beatrice Just Tweeted Chrissy Teigen
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Every Time Jordyn & Kylie Gushed About Each Other
    image You Can Own That Portrait of Meghan for Only $75
    image Let's Estimate How Much Jordyn Was Earning
    image A Timeline of Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne
    image Why Kate Missed Meghan's Baby Shower
    image Sarah Hyland Wants Khloe K. to Be 'Bachelorette'
    image Ariana Grande Over-Apologizes, Is Relatable
    image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail