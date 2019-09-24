image
Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant with Her and Steve Kazee's First Child

Surprise!

image
By Rachel Epstein
Create And Cultivate Conference
Kelly SullivanGetty Images

Surprise! Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her and boyfriend Steve Kazee's first child together. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People.

Dewan and Kazee have been dating since last year. This is Dewan's second child and Kazee's first. Dewan has a six-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

View this post on Instagram

Jackson Hole Prom 2019

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Back in June, Dewan went Instagram-official with Kazee, posting a sweet caption about finding peace in the midst of a chaotic life, and then captioning a photo of the two of them holding hands: "Speaking of peace..."

View this post on Instagram

This is the real life work right here ✨

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

View this post on Instagram

Speaking of peace....❤️

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Dewan doesn't often talk candidly about her romantic life, but she has alluded to her new happiness with Kazee in interviews. "I don’t talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy," she told Us Weekly back in November of last year, not long after she and Kazee began dating.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 07, 2014
gotpap/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

E! reports that Kazee and Dewan's daughter Everly are close, too. On a recent vacation, "They were also very much focused on Everly and made their vacation a family one where she was the priority. Steve was amazing with Everly," a source claimed. "They looked like a very happy family."

Congrats to the couple!

