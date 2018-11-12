Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her New Relationship

Outlander Season 4 2018
Jenna Dewan Opens up for the First Time About Her New Relationship With Boyfriend, Steve Kazee

She's well and truly moved on.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

The past few weeks have made it clear that Jenna Dewan is way out of the heartbreak phase, and firmly into the honeymoon one. Following confirmation in October that she had officially filed for divorce from husband of nine years, Channing Tatum, Jenna was spotted getting cosy with a mystery man soon after. More recently, said mystery man has been identified as new boyfriend and Broadway actor, Steve Kazee.

So far, the couple have confirmed that their new relationship is off to a good start with some major PDA and a sidewalk make out session in Palm Springs. While it seemed like a lot in a short space of time, a People source explained: "Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious...They have a lot in common.” Now, for the first time since getting back onto the dating scene, the World of Dance host, 37, has now confirmed that she’s loving every second of her new relationship.

While still not giving too much away about the couple, Dewan, 37, opened up about things with Kazee for the first time and, when asked about her relationship with the Shameless star, told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby Gala: “I don’t talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy.”

View this post on Instagram

Baby2Baby 🌟✨🙌🏻

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

View this post on Instagram

Hallow-Kazeeeeen!

A post shared by eddiedallen (@eddiedallen) on

Very happy sounds good. And sure, you might never get over the fact that she and Channing didn’t work out in the end, but take small comfort in the fact that he’s seemingly very happy too, following the unexpected split.

While he and Jenna have managed to keep things on good terms for their daughter, Everly, the actor has also apparently moved on with a new relationship. Tatum was supported by rumored new girlfriend Jessie J on Saturday night, when the singer attended the opening night of his new Magic Mike Live show in London, to support him with full use of the eggplant emoji on Instagram stories.

image
Instagram

Yep, seems like they're both doing more than okay.

