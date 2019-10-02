If you've been following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour of southern Africa, you've likely been pretty damn impressed by all the engagements the royal couple have managed to undertake while caring for baby Archie at the same time. After the Duchess of Sussex visited a school in Johannesburg, South Africa, to learn about ActionAid's work tackling violence against women and girls, a reporter asked how the family was doing—and how they fit it all in.

"We’re doing well," Meghan responded, as People reports. "I think the schedule—they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate." She continued, "We’re making it work. It’s worth it."

The Duchess also talked about missing Harry, who traveled separately to Botswana, Angola and Malawi before reuniting with Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg. Before Harry returned, Meghan said, "We are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for—I miss him so much! But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful."

As CNN reports, Meghan spoke about the empowerment of women and girls as well as tackling gender-based violence while attending a roundtable discussion hosted by ActionAid. "What's really key is to focus on the work that needs to be done but also how much incredible work is being done, and to be able to be here and support people who are really actively working to champion the right of women and girls," the Duchess said.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry released an emotional open letter, condemning the racist bullying of Meghan by the British media and comparing her treatment to that of his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash while attempting to escape paparazzi pursuing her vehicle. He's launched legal proceedings against the corporation Associated Newspapers, concerning their publication of her private letters.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences—a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry wrote. "Though we have continued to put on a brave face—as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long," he continued. "My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces." The brutal racism Meghan has been subjected to is unforgivable; let's hope this lawsuit does something to grant her some relief.

