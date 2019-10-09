image
Kim Kardashian Posted an Amazing Throwback Photo of Kris Jenner Wearing a Bikini in the '80s

"Who is hotter than my mom," she wrote.

image
By Emily Dixon
KKWxMario Dinner at Jean Georges in the Waldorf Beverly Hills - Arrivals
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

Kim Kardashian's been generous with the throwback photos this week. Firstly, there was the snap of what looked like a teenage Kim and sister Kourtney, which Kim shared ahead of their family trip to Armenia. And yesterday night, Kim posted an incredible photo of mom Kris Jenner, posing poolside with family friend Faye Resnick.

"I mean... who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to [my] brother!" Kim captioned the photo. Rob Kardashian was born in 1987, dating the photo somewhere in the late 1980s—and indeed, that zebra print bikini exudes some strong '80s energy. Is it just me, or does Kris Jenner look an awful lot like Khloé Kardashian in the iconic throwback snap?

View this post on Instagram

We’re going to Armenia 🇦🇲

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The family's trip to Armenia, meanwhile, is off to a strong start: According to E! News, Kim and Kanye West's youngest children Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were baptized Monday in the historic Etchmiadzin Cathedral, in Vagharshapat, one of the world's oldest cathedrals. (North West was there too, but she was baptized at St. James Cathedral in Jerusalem back in 2015, the site reports.)

The moment was captured for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source told E! News, with Kourtney and her children Mason, Penelope and Reign all present. "It's always been Kim's plan to have all of her children baptized in Armenia to pay homage to her father and her cultural heritage," the source said.

Next up for the Kardashian-Wests: sightseeing. "Kim and Kourtney are spending the next couple of days in Yerevan, taking the kids to the tourist areas to see the city before going back to L.A.," the source said. "They have a few sightseeing tours planning including the top of the Cascade." Looking forward to catching up with the trip on the next series of KUWTK!

