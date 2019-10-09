If there’s one thing I love more than royals, it’s royals being funny (remember that time Kate Middleton joked that Prince William should wear a gift of alpaca wool as a toupee?). And today, the Duke of Sussex delivered a treat.



The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a video of Ed Sheeran ringing a doorbell—a doorbell answered by Prince Harry (!), who then invites the singer inside with his camera crew. The video is a teaser for something bigger, which will be released tomorrow, October 10. The only hint we have is that it relates to World Mental Health Day, which we know from the #WMHD hashtag at the bottom of the post.

We don’t get much in the few seconds of the video, but there is one hilarious, perfect detail. If you watch the video with sound on, you might have noticed the tune of Harry’s doorbell sounds very familiar. If you’re from the United States, you may have heard “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” But if you’re from the United Kingdom, you would recognize it as the national anthem (which “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)” took the melody from). That means Prince Harry has “God Save the Queen” as his doorbell, and I am dying it is so good.

Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are vocal advocates for mental health awareness. Harry, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his wife, Meghan Markle, have spoken about the importance of mental health, most recently in a PSA for the Heads Together initiative. Ed Sheeran has also opened up about his own struggles with anxiety. Tomorrow’s video will likely be a powerful conversation about mental health between the two iconic gingers.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here