This summer on Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert forged a real connection.

The couple have been dating for four months since filming ended and are living together in Unglert's van.

Caelynn opened up about their love and van life in a new interview with ET Online.

This summer, Bachelor Nation watched Caelynn Miller-Keyes and a conspicuously mustachioed Dean Unglert fall for each other on Bachelor in Paradise. Four months later, the couple is still going strong—and, yeah, still living in Dean's van.

Miller-Keyes talked to ET Online about the state of the relationship and how she actually feels about living that #VanLife with Dean at the launch of her boohoo x Caelynn fall edit in Malibu on Friday.

On loving Dean:

"We've been dating for almost four months now, and it's been incredible. I've learned so much about myself and he challenges me and makes me a better person. In most relationships I've dealt with, [I've had] a sort of complacency…People are just complacent in their lives and they're happy where they're at, which is not an issue. But Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great."

On REALLY loving Dean:

"He is the best boyfriend and I was just raving about him because he has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met. He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way, and what more can you ask for."

On taking off with Dean to live in a van:

"I was talking to my girlfriends and I was, like, 'I don't know what's next. I don't know how long I'm gone for, but let's plan for this because I know I'll be here at this time.' But he just booked us a trip and I don't know where we are going, somewhere internationally. I have an idea of where we are going… I think we are going somewhere cold."

On how living in a van has changed her life:

"Living in a van has affected by fashion choices tremendously."

