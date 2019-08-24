One of the most surprising couplings on this season of Bachelor in Paradise has been Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones.

Fans were shocked to see the two hook up in Mexico during the Bachelor franchises annual summer edition, and were even more shocked by how much they adored the unexpected couple.

In a recent Instagram comment, Bachelor in Paradise co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed the she also ships Tayshia and JPJ—maybe even more than she ships her own BiP pairing with Dean Unglert.

Bachelor in Paradise is a weird show—in a good way, of course, but still. The summer edition of the Bachelor franchise's year-round domination of our TVs brings rejected hopefuls from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together in Mexico for a chance of summer love.

The show sounds like it should be a 24/7 hook-up fest—and it is that, at times. But, weirdly, it's also a place where members of Bachelor Nation really find lasting love connections, as evidenced by how many weddings the summer series has spurred.

This year's strangest and most wonderful BiP pairing by far has been Tayshia Adams, from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, and John Paul Jones, from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Tayshia and JPJ are probably the last two BiP cast members we would have guessed would connect, but they're also perfect in every way.

Turns out, Caelynn Miller-Keyes (who was with Tayshia on Colton's season and is also on Bachelor in Paradise this summer) is shipping the couple right along with the rest of Bachelor Nation—maybe even more than her own Paradise relationship with Dean Unglert.

She broke it down in the comments of a recent Instagram post. When a fan commented that she and Dean were the "best couple in Paradise," Caelynn replied, "Whoa. Have you seen Tayshia and JPJ???"

Agreed, Caelynn.

And, if you're shipping Tayshia and JPJ along with Caelynn/the rest of the internet, take heart. Fans noticed that, in a recent, but now-deleted Instagram photo, Tayshia appears to be hanging out on JPJ's boat.

Here's the side-by-side evidence:

Fingers crossed that Tayshia and JPJ's love lasts forever.

