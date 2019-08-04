Potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise season 6 ahead. The wildest Bachelor Nation show is about to take over our screens once more—and it's bringing the shenanigans this season (including one contestant bodyslamming another, yikes). Thankfully, some of the more positive spoilers to result from Bachelor in Paradise are engagements. Those couples who make it through the drama and come out strong the other side are often the most fun part of the show: The ones to root for, and to 'ship after the show ends. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are perfect examples. They met, fell in love, got engaged at the end of their season, and came back to film their wedding this season. So who are the couples that we know are leaving the show planning their future together? These are the spoiler engagements we have so far.

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski.

The guy who "retired" from the Bachelorverse has found love at last?? It would seem so. In the latest BiP trailer, Katie basically says she is not here for the drama and just wants one guy. There are also shots of her weeping and smiling, so it sounds like it's a bit of a long road to love for the two, but that could also be the producers wanting to keep spoilers to a minimum. This seems like it will be a really interesting story to watch play out: a newbie to the franchise, and an old-timer, connecting for a (potentially) lifelong commitment.

This is Katie:

And this is Chris, who first became a part of Bachelor Nation in 2012(!):

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Awww, I actually really like this one! Granted, I haven't seen any footage of them together, but Hannah was a sweet, drama-free contestant on Colton's season, and Dylan was basically the male version of that on Hannah B.'s season. So two people who seem like they have similar personalities bonding together after their shared heartbreak (or at least, that's one narrative we could get). I like it!

Hannah G. was a fan-favorite and one of Colton's final three:

And Dylan was one of Hannah's top nine, though he didn't get a ton of screen time:

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty.

The Bachelorverse's first same-sex couple is engaged!! In case you're unfamiliar, while in Paradise Demi, who's an alum from Colton's season, comes out as bisexual, brings on the girl she started dating pre-show, and the two end the season with rings. This has already generated a ton of commentary—some of it positive, some of it less so—but I'm hopeful. Fingers crossed the show handles it all with grace.

The pair already have a photo together, although the caption was vague and made no mention of any show-related future (obv):

Very sweet.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are together—but not engaged.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed social media fans, the pair have been traveling at the same time to the same place post-show, and were even photographed together. Given Dean's...history with the franchise, I have no idea about the future of this relationship. But I wish them luck?

Dean in Spain:

Caelynn, also in Spain:

What's also interesting about this list is no love for Blake Horstmann (he gets into a huge romantic entanglement this season) and nothing for Clay Harbor, Tayshia Adams, or John Paul Jones, whom I love. Fingers crossed their happy endings are still out there.

