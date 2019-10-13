The Queen's Top Secret Security Code Name Is Sharon, Apparently

When royal body guards talk about the Queen, they use a code name to protect her identity.

According to a royal aide, the security team's code name for Queen Elizabeth is "Sharon" or sometimes just the letter S.

A royal historian points out that the code name probably begins with an S as a nod to Elizabeth's role as the Sovereign.

When members of the royal family go out in public, they're flanked by security teams and those security teams use code names to protect the royals' privacy and their identities.

According to a royal aide who spoke to The Sun this week, Queen Elizabeth's top secret code name is not exactly action movie-esque.

Her Majesty's bodyguards don't refer to her as something like Eagle 1 or Alpha Prime. No, the Queen's code name is much (much, much) more low-key than that. It is (*drum roll*)...Sharon. Sometimes, she just goes by the letter S.

"She's written down as S. It's Sharon," the source explained.

According to the Daily Mail, the S is probably a nod to her role as the Sovereign.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers confirmed that the anonymous intel about the Queen's code name is probably true.

"It is highly likely. The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable," he said. "If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense. Although S might simply stand for Sovereign of course."

Of course.

