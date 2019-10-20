image
Meghan Markle Reveals British Friends Warned Her Not to Marry Prince Harry

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 1
PoolGetty Images
  • As perfect as their royal love story might seem from the outside, Meghan Markle admits that life married to a prince isn't always easy.
      • Meghan also said that her British friends even went so far as to warn her against marry getting involved with Harry.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave some of their most candid interviews ever in their new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on ITV in the UK tonight.

        In one particularly raw moment, Meghan admitted that her British friends warned her against getting involved with Harry early in the relationship.

        "It’s hard," Meghan told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby of living under the intense scrutiny of the British press. "I don’t think anybody could understand that."

        Meghan went on to explain that she was "naive" about the reality of being covered by British tabloids:

        "In all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear. But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy but my British friends said to me, 'I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'
        "And I very naively—I’m American. We don’t have that there—[I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.' I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated."

        Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC.

