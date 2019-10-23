A big day for Selenators: Selena Gomez' new single, "Lose You To Love Me," is finally out, and there's a lot to discuss. Gomez gets direct and personal on the track, which recounts a bruising relationship and the journey towards healing. "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” she said in a statement, as People reports.

"I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life," Gomez continued. "I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself."

Let's get to it: It seems pretty undeniable that the track is about ex Justin Bieber (and his new wife, Hailey Baldwin). The most pointed line? "In two months, you replaced us like it was easy," Gomez sings. "Made me think I deserved it." As USA Today notes, Jelena reunited in 2018; a few months after they split, Bieber and Baldwin got together, with Bieber proposing shortly after. Selena's making it plain: That hurt.

Some of the other lyrics include:

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn’t yours, yeah

Gomez also says the song's subject "set fire to [her] purpose," a slightly sneakier Bieber reference (hint: His 2015 album was titled Purpose). And then, as Variety points out, there's the black-and-white video, directed by Sophie Muller and entirely shot on an iPhone 11 Pro (good plug!).

Another of Gomez' tracks that's widely believed to be about Bieber, "The Heart Wants What It Wants," was also accompanied by a black-and-white video. As Variety comments, by connecting the two singles—one about clinging to a destructive relationship, one about the aftermath—Gomez seems to be declaring the end of a chapter.

This might be entirely coincidental, but Hailey Baldwin hopped on Instagram after the track dropped, as Cosmopolitan reports, sharing a screenshot of the song she happened to be listening to. The song? "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker, featuring Jhené Aiko. Um...make of that what you will?

