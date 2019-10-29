If you haven't read Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's cover story in Vanity Fair, I'd recommend you go about correcting that: The couple talk speaking out against Trump, the struggles in their early lives, and their enviably strong relationship (and there's some extremely cute Luna and Miles content, too). But here's one excellent tidbit to tide you over: Teigen admitted that in the early days of their relationship, she digitally stalked Legend like there was no tomorrow. Can you imagine having that wealth of content available before, say, your next Bumble date?

Teigen and Legend first met way back in 2007 (did you know Legend sang "Happy Birthday" over voicemail for Teigen's 21st birthday)? And Teigen didn't hesitate to reveal that she turned to the internet to suss her future husband out, reading gossip blogs and looking at red-carpet photos.

"He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer," she said. "I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything."

Legend, meanwhile, said things between the pair "got serious pretty quickly"—and offered the sweetest explanation for why they clicked. "She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny," he said. John! Chrissy! I am obsessed with you both!



