Chrissy Teigen basically makes the Internet explode every time she posts on social media. She's just that funny (any time I'm in a bad mood, all I need to do is go to one of her accounts and laugh at all the amazing things she says). She's so incredible that Twitter has dubbed her, correctly, the unofficial mayor of Twitter and asked her to participate in their #BehindtheTweets series. Chrissy, of course, brought the heat in a major way.

The model, author, and personality spoke about everything from her kids Luna and Miles, that Cardi B song she got featured in—she dropped her biscuits for real!—and her reaction to some of the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama. Apparently after one of Kanye's infamous tweets, Chrissy had the most important question of all: "are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol"?

But the funniest insight came when Chrissy reflected on an old, hilarious tweet about her and John Legend's relationship (one of her favorite topics to joke about). The tweet read: "Every time someone asks John for a selfie and says 'I never do this' I think back to the night we met when I said it but not about selfies." *Already laughing*

Chrissy stood by the tweet. "It's true, and you're a liar if you haven't said it yourself, ladies," she laughed.

"It's just a thing you say," she added. "It makes them feel special." Ugh, I love her so much.

So not only does Chrissy continue to be the best, most wholesome part of Twitter, but she also just gave us all a hilarious image of the sexy first date she had with her now-husband.

