The odds of Taylor Swift coding messages for fans into her Christy Dawn dress and Chanel bag for her casual brunch date with Travis Kelce are slim to none. But for a fashion editor like me, the LBD and quilted bag she chose for a meal at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia last week had plenty to say.

Swift and Kelce dropped by the farm-to-table restaurant for brunch classics and, if they chose, $13 "Sweet Nothing" desserts. The Grammy-winner was snapped by other diners on the social media platform X in a sleeveless, $298 black midi dress coated with a dainty daisy print. Over her shoulder, she traded her slate of Dior D-Journey and Saddle bags for the Chanel 25—a cargo style toted by Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, and Charli XCX this spring. Kelce matched the Grammy winner's neutral palette in a textured cream polo shirt.

Christy Dawn The Nicks Dress | Night Daisy $298 at Christy Dawn

Swift's new Chanel bag doesn't take long to unpack. Aside from a single Chiefs game outfit where she wore an entire Chanel runway look, she tends to accentuate her affordable dresses with quadruple-digit luxury accessories. The Chanel 25's cargo pockets and spacious interior are a functional continuation of the high-low styling she's perfected with guidance from Joseph Cassell Falconer over the years.

The Grammy-winner's brunch date dress by Christy Dawn has more to unravel. It's dubbed the "Nicks," in honor of Fleetwood Mac front woman Stevie Nicks. The brand calls her its "favorite-ever" singer in its online description of the '40s-inspired piece, and longtime fans know Swift shares the feeling. Their friendship dates to 2010, when they performed "Rhiannon" at the 2010 Grammys together. 14 years later, Nicks wrote a poem to accompany her Tortured Poets Department vinyl album, where Swift tips her hat to Nicks in its closing track, "Clara Bow."

Swift has tapped Christy Dawn for several easy dresses over the years—just not ones named for her music idols. She last wore the brand publicly in 2023, in a series of July 4 Polaroids with Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. Christy Dawn's floral, sustainably-sourced minis and midis have also cropped up in Swift's promos for her album re-recording project.

Swift last wore Christy Dawn in her Instagram post on July 3, 2023. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

The singer's dress was easier to track down than her whereabouts this spring. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a quiet year following the Super Bowl—but one busy enough to decline their 2025 Met Gala invites. The duo has reportedly planned secret date nights and trips abroad in their down time between the upcoming NFL season and whatever new projects Swift has planned. (In addition to two more anticipated re-recorded albums, she's also set to write and direct her first film through Fox Searchlight Pictures.)

Swift and Kelce's brunch sighting shows their approach to couples' style is alive and well, even without swarms of photographers to capture their looks up close. Whether Swift is wearing a Simkhai "Joy dress" (like she did in February) or a Gucci corset (like she did last fall), Kelce tends to match her energy in a similar color palette and equally luxe accessories. (The pair both own Cartier and Lous Vuitton watches—Swift's Cartier watch, in fact, is reportedly a gift from Kelce.)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't yet had a public date night since the 2025 Super Bowl. Last year, they hit up New York City restaurants in a range of Gucci, Dior, and Louis Vuitton pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't yet made their red carpet debut—and Swift hasn't attended any solo since the 2025 Grammy Awards in February. She's nominated for a slate of prizes at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26. It might be too much for Swifties to hope for an impromptu appearance at this ceremony as well; if she takes home any trophies, a virtual acceptance speech like the one she recorded for her iHeartRadio Music Awards sweep is far more likely. Now, at least, her latest sighting has unlocked the potential for a celebratory morning-after brunch look instead.