Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Photo From Her Pre-Royal Life to Mark Remembrance and Veterans Day

Meghan went on a USO tour with Dianna Agron and Kellie Pickler.

image
By Emily Dixon
Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Over the weekend, the British royal family commemorated Remembrance Sunday, with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attending a service at London's Cenotaph alongside Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, and a series of other senior royals.

Monday, meanwhile, was Remembrance Day, or Armistice Day, in the U.K., a century after the introduction of a two-minute silence to remember those killed in World War I, as well as Veterans Day in the U.S. To mark the occasion, a rare photo of Meghan Markle—before she became the Duchess of Sussex—was shared on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Back in 2014, Meghan went on tour with the United Service Organizations (USO), a non-profit that supports U.S. service members and their families, alongside Glee's Dianna Agron, country singer Kellie Pickler, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, and baseball star Doug Fister. The group visited military personnel as well as their families in Spain, Afghanistan, Turkey, the U.K., and Italy.

@sussexroyal shared a photo from the trip on Instagram, captioning it with a quote from Meghan during the tour. "I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us," she said.

View this post on Instagram

Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honour those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces. Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment. It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families. In 2014, The (now) Duchess of Sussex proudly went on @TheUSO tour with the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting troops in five countries: Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom. During this tour, The Duchess met with service personnel and their families and she was proud to recognise their service to the country. At the time, The Duchess said: “I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us.” #VeteransDay #RemembranceDay

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

In fact, support for the USO is something Meghan and Harry had in common years before they met. As the USO website notes, Harry attended the Warrior Games, co-sponsored by the USO, in 2013, while he was still serving in the British military—inspiring him to found the international Invictus Games, a similar event for injured service members. And in 2015, Harry visited the USO Warrior and Family Center on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, alongside then First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden.

Fittingly, Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance at Toronto's 2017 Invictus Games, only a few months before they announced their engagement.

