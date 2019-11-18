2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Swift Has an AMA Retort Planned
image
2
Neiman Marcus' Fantasy Gifts Are to Die For
image
3
How to Increase Productivity: Do Less to Do More
image
4
The Best Boots Brands for Women Right Now
The United States Capitol building at night in Washington DC, USA.
5
NARAL Board Chair Quits to Run for Congress

Taylor Swift Will Respond to the Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta Controversy at the AMAs

This will be "her most raw and real performance ever," an insider says.

image
By Emily Dixon
Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert at L'Olympia
Dave HoganGetty Images

Since Taylor Swift released an open letter last week, stating that celebrity manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta were preventing her from playing her old records, high-profile figures have lined up to support her, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren to Halsey and Selena Gomez. Swift hasn't revealed her next moves in the battle, but that could change at Sunday's American Music Awards, according to Hollywood Life.

Swift posted a statement on Twitter alleging that Braun and Borchetta were refusing her permission to perform her old music at the AMAs, where she'll receive the Artist of the Decade award, in an attempt to block her from re-recording her masters. (Big Machine, her former record label, denied the claims, saying in a statement, "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.")

It's unclear what Swift can legally perform at the awards ceremony, if she's prevented from playing her old songs—but she has a plan all the same, Hollywood Life says. An anonymous insider told the site, "Taylor is humbled by being named the Artist of the Decade and had always intended to perform on the show to show her fans and the AMAs how appreciative she is over the honor, but then the latest uproar occurred with Big Machine and Scooter Braun that has since caused her to speak out and potentially change up what she was going to perform."

"She is now figuring out all the details on everything and what she will actually perform and say when she accepts the award," the source continued. "But it has come to a point now where she knows that it will be her most raw and real performance ever." Could this become Swift's most anticipated performance to date?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Selena Calls Out Scooter for 'Robbing' Taylor
image
Taylor Swift Admits She Almost Quit Making Music
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner - Arrivals Selena Gomez' Pumpkin Spice Hair Transformation
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Social Crops Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Transform Into Triplets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip
Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day Katie Holmes Spent the Weekend with Koala Bears
UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing Doria Ragland Helped California Fire Victims
image Mariah Carey Hung Out With Blake and Ryan
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day Shop Kate and Meghan's Favorite Travel Shoes
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends "Back to Nature" Festival Kate Middleton Collaborating with Mary Berry on TV
Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire Hilary Duff Now Has Lizzie McGuire's Iconic Bangs
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Um, Meghan Isn't a British Citizen Yet