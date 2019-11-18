Since Taylor Swift released an open letter last week, stating that celebrity manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta were preventing her from playing her old records, high-profile figures have lined up to support her, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren to Halsey and Selena Gomez. Swift hasn't revealed her next moves in the battle, but that could change at Sunday's American Music Awards, according to Hollywood Life.

Swift posted a statement on Twitter alleging that Braun and Borchetta were refusing her permission to perform her old music at the AMAs, where she'll receive the Artist of the Decade award, in an attempt to block her from re-recording her masters. (Big Machine, her former record label, denied the claims, saying in a statement, "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.")

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

It's unclear what Swift can legally perform at the awards ceremony, if she's prevented from playing her old songs—but she has a plan all the same, Hollywood Life says. An anonymous insider told the site, "Taylor is humbled by being named the Artist of the Decade and had always intended to perform on the show to show her fans and the AMAs how appreciative she is over the honor, but then the latest uproar occurred with Big Machine and Scooter Braun that has since caused her to speak out and potentially change up what she was going to perform."

"She is now figuring out all the details on everything and what she will actually perform and say when she accepts the award," the source continued. "But it has come to a point now where she knows that it will be her most raw and real performance ever." Could this become Swift's most anticipated performance to date?

