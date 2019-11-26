image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Official MC Editor Holiday Wish List
train in coastline in Manarola,Cinque Terre,Italy
2
Travel the World Without Begging for More PTO
image
3
PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Princess Diana's Brother, Charles Spencer, On the State of His Sister's Legacy in 2019

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Diana's First Walkabout
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
  • On Tuesday evening, incredible young people from around the world gathered in London for the Diana Award ceremony, which honors people who make a difference in their communities.
    • Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, attended the ceremony to pay tribute to this year's recipients and speak to Diana's enduring legacy.
      • "To see Diana’s name continue like this is fantastic," he said during the event.

        Princess Diana's impact on the world is still felt today, more than 20 years after her tragic and untimely death.

        The late royal's family works to keep her legacy alive in many ways, including through the Diana Award, which honors young people around the world who have made positive impacts in their communities.

        On Tuesday evening, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, paid tribute to the honorees, who hailed from the U.K., Canada, the U.S., Nigeria, Tanzania and India who gathered in London for the occasion.

        "It’s so inspiring for them, and also for me actually," Spencer told People of the ceremony. "They get inspiration from Diana and her example. And for me, to see Diana’s name continue like this is fantastic. It’s been over 20 years since she died. Most of the people who are getting awards tonight were not born and a couple are two or three years old—so it’s incredible that her message, if that’s not too pompous a word, continues."

        Diana, Princess of Wales kisses her brother, Earl Charles Sp
        Diana and her brother, Charles Spencer, in 1985.
        Tim GrahamGetty Images

        When discussing his sister's legacy with the honorees, Spencer says he prefers to talk about her as a "very human person" as opposed to a looming "figure from history."

        "Yes, she was a member of the royal family, and yet she was so relatable," he said. "On the other hand, I do tell them how proud she would be that they were doing things in her name, and what they’re doing is crucially important. Diana always believed that young people had so much to give to the on world and they’re proving that right."

        Here's hoping that exceptional young people keep proving the people's princess right for years to come.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Prince William In New Zealand 1983
        How Diana Changed Royal Tours Forever
        Tom Wargacki's Princess Diana Archive
        Why Harry Needs to Act More Like Will and Diana
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image See Prince Charles Dance With a Pan Pipe Band
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day Will & Kate Confront Host Who Teased Charlotte
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
        image Pippa Middleton Wears Banana Republic, Jimmy Choo
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 1 Kate & William Offer Peek Inside Kensington Palace
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge at last year's Tusk Awards What Kate Wore to the Tusk Awards
        image Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklaces Are Shoppable
        Prince Harry visit to Cardiff Castle Meghan and Harry Want a Second Baby in 2020
        GQ Men Of The Year Awards Pippa Middleton Stunned In an Anna Mason Gown
        The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Princess Charlotte Is Really into Musical Theater