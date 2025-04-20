A Resurfaced 1992 Photo Reveals Princess Charlotte Has a Royal Lookalike in Princess Diana's Niece

Princess Charlotte reportedly takes after dad Prince William's relatives, with her resemblance to one of Princess Diana's nieces being particularly prominent. Royal fans previously noted that Princess Charlotte reportedly inherited the "Spencer" stare, which was originally made famous by Princess Diana. Now, a throwback photo of Lady Kitty Spencer has revealed just how much Princess Charlotte takes after her father's side of the family.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Lady Kitty Spencer in Nov. 2019, the royal can be seen riding a horse as a young girl. Spencer captioned the snap, "Lexus Melbourne Cup here we come!! Channeling my inner jockey since 1992!"

Fans were quick to point out Kitty's resemblance to Charlotte in the photo. "Princess Charlotte is Kitty Spencer made over," one commenter wrote. "The Spencer genes are so strong," another person commented. A subsequent comment read, "I thought this was Charlotte." It would seem Princess Charlotte has officially found her royal doppelgänger.

Charlotte's resemblance to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has also been noted on multiple occasions.

Princess Diana's relatives appear to have remained close with both Prince William and Prince Harry since Diana's death. In Oct. 2024, Lady Kitty supported the Prince of Wales at the Centrepoint Awards , and revealed she's very proud of her cousin's work in aiding young people experiencing homelessness. Lady Kitty told Hello! magazine at the event, "I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people."

Princess Diana's nieces—Amelia Spencer, Kitty Spencer, and Eliza Spencer. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Estée Lauder)

Lady Kitty continued, "His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need." She further explained, "Seeing my cousin's commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."