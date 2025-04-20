A Resurfaced 1992 Photo Reveals Princess Charlotte Has a Royal Lookalike in Princess Diana's Niece
"The Spencer genes are so strong."
Princess Charlotte reportedly takes after dad Prince William's relatives, with her resemblance to one of Princess Diana's nieces being particularly prominent. Royal fans previously noted that Princess Charlotte reportedly inherited the "Spencer" stare, which was originally made famous by Princess Diana. Now, a throwback photo of Lady Kitty Spencer has revealed just how much Princess Charlotte takes after her father's side of the family.
In a photo posted on Instagram by Lady Kitty Spencer in Nov. 2019, the royal can be seen riding a horse as a young girl. Spencer captioned the snap, "Lexus Melbourne Cup here we come!! Channeling my inner jockey since 1992!"
Fans were quick to point out Kitty's resemblance to Charlotte in the photo. "Princess Charlotte is Kitty Spencer made over," one commenter wrote. "The Spencer genes are so strong," another person commented. A subsequent comment read, "I thought this was Charlotte." It would seem Princess Charlotte has officially found her royal doppelgänger.
A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer)
A photo posted by on
Charlotte's resemblance to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has also been noted on multiple occasions.
Princess Diana's relatives appear to have remained close with both Prince William and Prince Harry since Diana's death. In Oct. 2024, Lady Kitty supported the Prince of Wales at the Centrepoint Awards, and revealed she's very proud of her cousin's work in aiding young people experiencing homelessness. Lady Kitty told Hello! magazine at the event, "I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people."
Lady Kitty continued, "His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need." She further explained, "Seeing my cousin's commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Why Prince Andrew Attended Royal Family's Easter Service
It was previously alleged King Charles's "patience was wearing thin" with his brother.
By Amy Mackelden
-
How Princess Eugenie Took Style Tips From Meghan and Kate
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Rihanna Matches Her Canadian Tuxedo to a Denim Dior Tote
The superstar accessorized her triple denim outfit with strappy snakeskin heels.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Diana "Felt She Would Be Freer" Living in America, But Didn't Make the Move for One Reason
The late royal's friend opened up about the princess's American dream.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She Likely Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle
Richard Kay shared insights on the late royal and what her relationship with Prince Harry's wife could've been like.
By Kristin Contino
-
One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Dresses Is Going Up for Auction—And Its Expected Price Will Shock You
Julien's Auctions tells 'Marie Claire' that one famous dress could potentially break records.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Louis Will Soon Be Allowed a Special Privilege That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Already Have
The youngest Wales child will turn 7 on April 23.
By Kristin Contino
-
Royal Expert Explains Why Prince George Is Seen Publicly More Often Than Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Queen Camilla Dazzles in a $10 Million Brooch With Ties to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
The Queen looked regal in blue during a state visit to Italy with King Charles.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" Charlotte and Louis Will Face Growing Up Alongside George
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino