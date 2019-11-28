Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in Season 3 of The Crown, has offered her best advice to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.



During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress shared her personal suggestions for dealing with negative press and media scrutiny.



Prince Harry has previously spoken out about the troubling coverage that he and his wife have faced in the press since their relationship first began.

Helena Bonham Carter, currently starring as Princess Margaret in Season 3 of The Crown, is the cool aunt that we all deserve. An excellent dark lipstick collection, plus inside Harry Potter movie knowledge, and some seriously great advice, which the actress has been offering out to the Duchess of Sussex.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Bonham Carter shared a few words of wisdom on the topic of dealing with negative press, which may prove comforting to Meghan Markle. The 53-year-old actress, who has spent over 20 years in the public eye, said that she wished the royal “wouldn’t have to” pay attention to the difficult and often upsetting press around her and her husband, Prince Harry.

“All I’d say to her is, as soon as you become well known and in the public domain, you have to kind of accept that, possibly, you’re all that people think of you and write about you,” Bonham Carter shared.

“And whatever, that’s the problem about them and it’s not really about her,” she added.

Putting out maybe the coolest advice of all time, the actress said: “Why let the stranger - that was the most important or useful thing that somebody told me - [why put] your self esteem in the hands of strangers?”

It’s been a rough ride for the Duchess of Sussex, almost from the moment her relationship with Prince Harry was first announced. Having struggled with media scrutiny and negative press since the beginning, Meghan is now suing the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday for publishing sections of a private letter she wrote to her father.

Meanwhile, following a stern statement in 2016, Prince Harry recently issued a heartfelt and emotional letter on the matter. He connected the treatment of Meghan in the press to that of his late mother Princess Diana, and wrote: "I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”



Harry shared: ”My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

