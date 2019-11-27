Two years ago today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement to the world.

In May 2018, the couple walked down the aisle, officially becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and this spring, they welcomed their first child, their son Archie Harrison.

Today, to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement announcement, Harry and Meghan shared a never-before-seen photo from their royal wedding on the Sussex Royal Instagram.

At this point, it's hard to remember a time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a worldwide power couple, but it's actually only been two years since the pair announced their engagement.

If it feels like it's been much, much longer since Harry put a ring on it, that's probably because those two years have been absolutely jam-packed with milestones for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan reflected a bit on the last two years in a new Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of their engagement:





27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️

In addition to a gorgeous shot from their engagement photo call in 2017 and a picture from their first photo call with Archie this spring, the couple also shared a never-before-seen picture from their private wedding album. In the photo, Meghan leans forward, mid-laugh, while Harry looks off into the distance. It's a beautiful, candid moment from the notoriously private couple.

