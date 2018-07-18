Today's Top Stories
Here's Helena Bonham Carter in 'The Crown' Season Three as Princess Margaret

We also get to see Margaret's husband.

Netflix

After Netflix dropped the first photo of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth on Monday, I assumed we were looking at a painfully long wait for the next sneak peek of The Crown season three. But, goddammit, they've done it again—the streaming service just released the first look at Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Bonham Carter is set to replace Vanessa Kirby as the Queen's sister in season three. "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret," Bonham Carter said when she confirmed her role last month. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa." Kirby—who played Margaret in the show's first two seasons—just snagged an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

But wait, there's more! Netflix also threw in the first photo of Princess Margaret's husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, who will be played by Ben Daniels.

Netflix
Netflix
Welp, as much as I'm going to miss Claire Foy and Kirby, I'll admit that season three is shaping up to be one hell of an ensemble.

