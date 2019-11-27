image
Helena Bonham Carter Once Got Drunk and Tried to Convince Prince William to Be Her Daughter's Godfather

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • During an interview to promote Season 3 of The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter shared a story about a drunken conversation she had with Prince William.
    • While she and the royal were both tipsy, Carter revealed, she asked him to be a godfather to her daughter, Nell.

        Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in Season 3 of The Crown, and the actress has had some real life run-ins with royalty, too.

        During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, Carter shared a particularly hilarious story about a drunken encounter she had with Prince William.

        "I wasn't that drunk, but enough drunk for me not to drink anymore," she told host Andy Cohen. "[Prince William] wasn't totally sober himself—not in a bad way, it was just very jolly."

        Even though Will was a "jolly" level of tipsy, he wasn't on board for Carter's next request. The actress revealed that, during the slightly-drunken conversation, she asked the royal to be the godfather to her daughter, Nell Burton.

        "Thing is, I'd spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy [Burton] had 11 godparents. So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn't have any left. I thought, 'Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,' you know?"

        Prince William, with the hilarious, blunt honesty that being a little tipsy brings, passed. "He just said, 'You don't want me to be godfather to your child.' And I left. I mean obviously, it didn't work out."

        Watch the interview yourself:

