Helena Bonham Carter Once Got Drunk and Tried to Convince Prince William to Be Her Daughter's Godfather

While she and the royal were both tipsy, Carter revealed, she asked him to be a godfather to her daughter, Nell.

During the interview, on Watch What Happens Live, Carter revealed that Will took a firm stance against the idea.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in Season 3 of The Crown, and the actress has had some real life run-ins with royalty, too.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, Carter shared a particularly hilarious story about a drunken encounter she had with Prince William.

"I wasn't that drunk, but enough drunk for me not to drink anymore," she told host Andy Cohen. "[Prince William] wasn't totally sober himself—not in a bad way, it was just very jolly."

Even though Will was a "jolly" level of tipsy, he wasn't on board for Carter's next request. The actress revealed that, during the slightly-drunken conversation, she asked the royal to be the godfather to her daughter, Nell Burton.

"Thing is, I'd spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy [Burton] had 11 godparents. So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn't have any left. I thought, 'Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,' you know?"

Prince William, with the hilarious, blunt honesty that being a little tipsy brings, passed. "He just said, 'You don't want me to be godfather to your child.' And I left. I mean obviously, it didn't work out."

Watch the interview yourself:

