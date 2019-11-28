image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Shared the Sweetest Thanksgiving Message

The Duke and Duchess of Relevant Emojis.

image
By Lucy Wood
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    The end of November is always a special time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share the anniversary of their adorable engagement announcement (yep, it really has been two years), but the couple also celebrate Thanksgiving together.

    California-raised Meghan has always proudly shared her love for Thanksgiving. She used to write about her love for it on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and even shared her recipes to feel like "the Queen of happy bellies and full hearts". And, while it’s not a holiday that’s traditionally celebrated in the U.K, there’s certainly no official royal protocol to state that the Duchess can’t introduce the food-filled party into her own little family with Harry and Archie.

    Last year, Meghan joined in the cooking at the Hubb Community Kitchen, and this year, they've gone stateside. Tt’s believed that Duchess, Prince Harry and their son have flown out to America for the holiday, planning a quiet celebration at home with her mother, Doria Ragland.

    The couple took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share their happiness with followers of the @SussexRoyal account, posting a message that read: "Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”, and signed off, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

    The caption simply read “Happy Thanksgiving!” along with a fall leaf emoji, because this is a young royal couple who truly just GET social media.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    It’s likely that Harry and Meghan could be staying in America with Archie and Doria for an extended period of time now, as the couple have taken a leave of absence from royal duties for the final six weeks of the year. A Palace spokesperson recently confirmed that they would also be spending the Christmas holidays apart from The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as the rest of the royal family.

    image
    Instagram, Meghan Markle

    They’ll miss the usual traditional Sandringham celebration, but it’s not as big a deal as it might seem. In 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the holiday with Kate's family in Bucklebury and took Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

    Happy Thanksgiving, Meghan, Harry and Archie! Ugh, I bet their dinner is SO GOOD.

    Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
    Harry & Meg Share a Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic
