To celebrate Thanksgiving 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Instagram page with a sweet holiday message for their followers.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly celebrating Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.



Back in 2014, Meghan revealed in her lifestyle blog The Tig that she enjoys spending her holiday weekend with “happy bellies and full hearts.”

The end of November is always a special time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share the anniversary of their adorable engagement announcement (yep, it really has been two years), but the couple also celebrate Thanksgiving together.

California-raised Meghan has always proudly shared her love for Thanksgiving. She used to write about her love for it on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and even shared her recipes to feel like "the Queen of happy bellies and full hearts". And, while it’s not a holiday that’s traditionally celebrated in the U.K, there’s certainly no official royal protocol to state that the Duchess can’t introduce the food-filled party into her own little family with Harry and Archie.

Last year, Meghan joined in the cooking at the Hubb Community Kitchen, and this year, they've gone stateside. Tt’s believed that Duchess, Prince Harry and their son have flown out to America for the holiday, planning a quiet celebration at home with her mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share their happiness with followers of the @SussexRoyal account, posting a message that read: "Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”, and signed off, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

The caption simply read “Happy Thanksgiving!” along with a fall leaf emoji, because this is a young royal couple who truly just GET social media.

It’s likely that Harry and Meghan could be staying in America with Archie and Doria for an extended period of time now, as the couple have taken a leave of absence from royal duties for the final six weeks of the year. A Palace spokesperson recently confirmed that they would also be spending the Christmas holidays apart from The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as the rest of the royal family.

Instagram, Meghan Markle

They’ll miss the usual traditional Sandringham celebration, but it’s not as big a deal as it might seem. In 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the holiday with Kate's family in Bucklebury and took Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Happy Thanksgiving, Meghan, Harry and Archie! Ugh, I bet their dinner is SO GOOD.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Subscribe Here