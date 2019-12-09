Cast your mind back to your childhood birthday parties, all high pitched shrieking and dangerously acute sugar highs. What did you typically hand out to guests: a smushed square of birthday cake, wrapped in a balloon-printed napkin? Turns out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do things a little differently: At their son Saint West's 4th birthday party, Kardashian revealed on her Instagram story, guests were gifted with their own child-sized pair of Yeezy slides. I have a small favor to ask: Could someone sneak me onto the guest list for the next one?

Saint's party was dinosaur-themed, as E! reports, and his parents went all out: Decor included roaring model dinos, dinosaur eggs and a fog machine, while guests could play on a claw-printed bounce house or make their own "Jurassic Jewelry." Again, I'm just going to put it out there in case the universe is listening: I would really like to attend a Kardashian-West birthday party.

In less happy Kardashian news, last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Kourtney on the outside again, as Kim and Khloé threatened to fire her from the show for concealing too much of her personal life. It started, as all good dramas do, with a hickey: As E! reports, Kim told cameras, "Kourtney having a hickey is like, wild to me," adding, "I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone."

Kourtney, frustrated by her sisters' attempts to discover her mystery paramour, said, "My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private," continuing, "I don't like to share about, you know, dating." Which didn't satisfy Kim, who told her, "We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d." (That's fired, if your brain's still in weekend mode.)

The eldest Kardashian sister didn't bend to her family's demands, however, telling them, "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen." Which...sounds pretty fair to me?

