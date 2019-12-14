According to a Channel 5 documentary called Inside Sandringham: Holidaying with the Queen, the Queen kicks off every Christmas with a stiff drink—a Martini, to be exact.

In the documentary, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed the monarch's holiday drinking habits, as well as those of her husband, Prince Philip.

While the Queen opts for a Martini, Philip reportedly prefers a pale ale.

You know that feeling, when you're a few hours deep into the holidays with your family and you're like, "I need a drink"?

Never have the words "Yas, Queen" been more appropriate.

In the documentary, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed that the boozy beginning to the festivities is one of the royals' most cherished Christmas traditions.

"I think the Queen likes a martini, other people would rather have champagne," Seward said, per The Sun. "Prince Philip isn’t a great drinker, he always used to drink pale ale. So they’re not great drinkers. But the drinks are very strong. So any one that’s a guest would be knocked out by these drinks."

The more you know, right?

