As an early holiday gift to their fans around the world, the royal family shared their "Cinnamon Stars" Christmas cookie recipe on Instagram.

The authentic royal recipe comes straight from the royal pastry chefs, according to the post's caption.

Scroll down for the full recipe, along with links to other royal holiday recipes the royals have shared on their official website.

Want to celebrate Christmas like an actual royal? While some of the British royal family's Christmas traditions are out of reach for mere commoners, other traditions translate perfectly to any holiday celebration, like copying their favorite cookie recipe, for instance.

But where would one find the recipe for authentic royal Christmas cookies? On Instagram, because it's 2019 and that's the world we live in

On Saturday, the royal family shared a video guiding fans through making their favorite "Cinnamon Stars" cookies.

"The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their recipe for ‘Cinnamon Stars’ with you to enjoy over Christmas. #ARoyalChristmas," the Palace wrote in the video's caption."

The fan response to the recipe video was overwhelming—and the royal family (or the team who runs their Instagram, at least) responded to the most popular question: How long will the cookies keep?

"To all our followers who have been asking, the Cinnamon Stars will keep in an airtight container for up to two months. Enjoy!" they wrote.

Instagram

Here's the full "Cinnamon Stars" recipe, as it appears on the Royal Family's official website:

Royal Recipe: Cinnamon Stars Cookies

Ingredients

360g Icing Sugar

85g Egg White

20g Lemon Juice

300g Ground Almonds

115g Mixed Peel

½ Lemon, zested

12g Ground Cinnamon

¼ tsp Ground Cloves

Method

1. Blitz the mixed peel into a paste-like texture, set aside.

2. Whip the icing sugar, egg white with lemon juice into a soft peak meringue. Take 1/3 out and keep aside to top the dough with a thin layer later.

3. Add all remaining ingredients into the larger part of meringue and combine to a dough-like texture.

4. Knead the dough together with your hands and flatted onto a baking paper lined baking tray. Placing a sheet of baking paper on top, roll it down to about 1cm thickness.

5. Remove paper from the top and spread a thin layer of meringue over the dough. Keep it as smooth as possible.

6. Rest the sheet of dough in the fridge for a minimum of 1 hour.

7. Remove the dough from fridge and start cutting it into shapes with a knife or cutters. Be creative. Stars & Diamond shapes work well. To use the cinnamon star cutter or round cutter, a bowl of hot water is required. Dip the cutter into the water first and in between cutting the shapes. This helps to release the cookie easily from the cutter.

8. Bake in the oven at 160C fan for 12-15 minutes. Best is to bake with bottom heat only so that the top stays white and does not discolour. Cookie is baked when you are gently able to lift the edges of the paper. The centre should still be soft and sticky.

9. Leave to cool for about 30 min before removing from tray.

10. Keep in an airtight container for up to 2 months.

11. Enjoy!

Want to make more recipes from Buckingham Palace? Check out our Mince Pie recipe and Ginger Bread Biscuits recipe.

Merry Christmas to all of us.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here