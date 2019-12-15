Although they've always had a good rapport, Kate Middleton and the Queen's relationship is in a better place than ever, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Nicholl said that both royal women are naturally shy and reserved and have finally reached a new level of ease and comfort with each other.

Nicholl says that Kate and Prince William's decision to spend Christmas in Sandringham with the royal family is something the Queen likely appreciates.

Here are two royals no one could accuse of feuding: Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the monarch have always had a good relationship, by all accounts, but their relationship is in a better place now than ever before, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

"Both women are actually quite shy so it’s taken time for them to get to this stage, but they have a very easy relationship now they’ve both made the effort," Nicholl told OK! magazine, according to the Daily Mail. "The Queen loves seeing Kate because it's an opportunity to spend time with her and hear how her great grandchildren are doing."

Nicholl said the holiday season will only further strengthen Kate and the Queen's bond.

"I imagine that spending Christmas at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be something [the Queen is] very much looking forward to," Nicholl said of the upcoming royal Christmas celebration, which will bring most of the senior-ranking royals (although, famously, not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are spending Christmas with Meghan's family this year) together. "So Kate and William are doing the dutiful thing and putting the royal family first."

