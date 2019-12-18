It's been a few months since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their separation, but the pair still spend a lot of time together as they co-parent their daughter Stormi. The internet's a little desperate to figure out exactly what's going on, but I've got bad news for you: Even Kim Kardashian doesn't know the deal. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as E! reports, Kardashian admitted, "I honestly don't know," adding, "But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

She did shut down rumors of an engagement, which began after Jenner was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring. "The big ring, definitely they're not engaged," Kardashian said. "And I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she—I think she bought that herself. But, yeah, I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are."

One factor that might be complicating things: Jenner's apparent relationship with Drake. Rumors began to circulate last month that the pair were enjoying each other's company, after which a source told People, "She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated."

And then the rumors appeared to die out—until both Drake and Kylie positively doused the fire with fuel courtesy of two Instagram posts. Drake wore a hoodie bearing the name of Kylie's childhood school, Sierra Canyon, as well as a white cap with a prominent lipstick stain on it (and Kylie, as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, is kinda well known for her lipsticks).

Kylie went a little subtler with her post: a photo of two vending machines at Kylie Cosmetics HQ, one a champagne dispenser and one a pink Skittles machine, with "KYLIE" in bold letters. Fans quickly concluded that the two machines represented Drake—or @champagnepapi—and Kylie. So are the two dating? Are they flirting via Instagram? Or are they just thoroughly enjoying trolling the internet? Kylie! Drake! Please just let us know!

