Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Thanksgiving Together With Stormi, Kris, Khloé, and Kendall

"You can tell that they still love each other," an insider revealed.

image
By Emily Dixon
Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals
Rich FuryGetty Images

I come bearing an update on Kylie Jenner's love life, friends. Amid rumors that Jenner and Drake are dating, things seem to be good between the Lip Kit Queen and her ex Travis Scott. People reports that Jenner and Scott spent Thanksgiving together at family matriarch Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house, alongside Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and, of course, baby Stormi.

"They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi," a source told People. "Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life," the insider continued. "They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other." Cute!

View this post on Instagram

thankful

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on

In case you missed it, Kylie's grandmother spoke about Kylie and Travis' split last week, in an interview with The Sun. Esther, Caitlyn Jenner's mom, told the paper, "I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] 'We’re both going to be good parents to her,' like in defense almost...Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married. It doesn’t work!"

And then there's the whole Kylie-Drake matter. A source told Us Weekly that the relationship "isn't anything serious," continuing, "They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis."

"Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries," the source continued. "Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another."

