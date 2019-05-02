image
Mariah Carey Wore the Most Timeless Dress to Sing at the Billboard Music Awards

She kept it classy.

image
By Marina Liao
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

What does one wear to an award show if you're being presented with a prestigious award? If you're Mariah Carey, you go all out, or keep it classy. The star, who is being honored tonight at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the Icon Award, skipped the red carpet but arrived on stage ready to take the spotlight. She wore a long-sleeved sequined dress with a thigh-high slit for her performance.

Fans of Carey might be surprised by her subdued outfit, but the timeless dress fit right in with her renditions of all her past Billboard hits. Plus, this dress was still sparkly and formfitting in all the right places.

The singer is the only artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in every year of any decade and has had 18 total number one hits on the chart—the most among any soloist. Her hits include "Vision of Love," "Hero," "Honey" and "We Belong Together." So yes, Carey can wear whatever she likes. If you were hoping for something more though, you can check out Cardi B's ab-baring BBMAs look.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

