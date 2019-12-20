Next year (in October, to be precise), audiences around the world will finally get to see Jennifer Hudson play Aretha Franklin in Respect, the highly-anticipated biopic about the R&B singer and civil rights activist.

Today, the first teaser trailer for the film dropped and the clip of Hudson belting out "Respect" will seriously, literally give you chills.

Franklin passed away in August 2018 of a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (pNET). Hudson was among the public figures who paid tribute to Franklin at her funeral later that month.

