Jennifer Hudson Sings as Aretha Franklin in the First 'Respect' Trailer

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 8, 2019
James DevaneyGetty Images
  • Next year (in October, to be precise), audiences around the world will finally get to see Jennifer Hudson play Aretha Franklin in Respect, the highly-anticipated biopic about the R&B singer and civil rights activist.
    • Today, the first teaser trailer for the film dropped and the clip of Hudson belting out "Respect" will seriously, literally give you chills.

        The first trailer for Respect is here andJennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in the clip.

        Hudson was tapped to play the soulful R&B singer and civil rights activist in the upcoming biopic, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this year, on October 9.

        In the teaser trailer, the Hudson takes center stage and fully embodies Franklin in a sequined, gold dress and belts out a few bars of the latter's iconic hit, "Respect," for which the movie is named. The Oscar-winner performs against a black and gold backdrop, illuminated by the letters R-E-S-P-E-C-T and even just this very short clip of the performance will give you literal chills.

        Watch for yourself below:

        Franklin passed away in August 2018 of a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (although her cause of death was widely misreported at the time as pancreatic cancer). Later that month, Hudson was among the singers and other public figures who paid tribute to Franklin at her memorial service.

