In a new Instagram post this week, Alex Rodriguez revealed that he and Jennifer Lopez play a family softball game after Christmas.

Along with a photo of them at the game, A-Rod revealed that J.Lo is a master of trash talk.

According to the former MLB player, Lopez trolled his skills on the softball diamond and refused to let him play shortstop.

Just call her Jenny from the Trash Talk.

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez like to celebrate the Christmas holiday with a friendly, family softball game. Also apparently: J.Lo doesn't keep things quite as friendly as you might have expected.

For context, just in case you managed to forget, Rodriguez is a former professional baseball player, who spent 12 seasons playing for the iconic New York Yankees (and, before that, he logged seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners and three seasons with the Texas Rangers). During his pro career, A-Rod was a shortstop and third baseman and he amassed a whole slew of honors, including the 2009 World Series champion title. He was also a 14-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, ten-time Silver Slugger Award winner, five-time American League home run leader, and two-time all MLB RBI leader, among others.

tl;dr: A-Rod is easily one of the greatest baseball players of modern times, possibly ever.

Now that we have that out of the way, onto the trash talk. In an Instagram post on Thursday (aka December 26, the day after Christmas), A-Rod revealed that J.Lo trolled his skills on the baseball (or softball) diamond during their family game.

Along with a photo of him and Lopez in their softball jerseys, Rodriguez shared the dialogue that was, apparently, going down when the photo was taken:

"Come on, Jen. I was a Gold Glove winner. Let me play some shortstop."



Jen: "Key word: Was."

Point Jen. A million, zillion points to Jen.

