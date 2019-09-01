During a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend, Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed that Jennifer Lopez recently called her for advice.

J.Lo apparently wanted the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice's tips for the secret to a happy marriage.

Ginsburg was married to her husband, Marty Ginsburg, for more than 50 years before he died in 2010.

J.Lo personally tapped the Notorious RBG for marriage advice recently, according to RBG herself. During a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend, the 86-year-old icon revealed that Jennifer tracked down her number, called her up, and asked her for the secrets to a happy marriage.

"I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez," RBG explained. "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez... She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage." pic.twitter.com/EgItMC9nHA — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019

RBG is a great person to turn to for marriage secrets. She and her husband, Marty Ginsburg, were married for more than 50 years before he died in 2010.

And what was RBG's advice for J.Lo and A-Rod? The same advice her mother-in-law gave her before her wedding back in the day.

"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law—I was married at her home—she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage," Ginsburg explained. "And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it. What is it?' And she responded: 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"



Sage advice indeed.

