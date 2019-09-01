Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
image
2
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
3
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

Jennifer Lopez Called Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Ask Her for the "Secret to a Happy Marriage"

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • During a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend, Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed that Jennifer Lopez recently called her for advice.
      • Ginsburg was married to her husband, Marty Ginsburg, for more than 50 years before he died in 2010.

        If you could choose one living person to turn to for advice about literally anything, who would it be?

        The correct answer is Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is a proven badass in every realm of life. Skeptical? Jennifer Lopez agrees.

        J.Lo personally tapped the Notorious RBG for marriage advice recently, according to RBG herself. During a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend, the 86-year-old icon revealed that Jennifer tracked down her number, called her up, and asked her for the secrets to a happy marriage.

        "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez," RBG explained. "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage."

        Yes, there's footage (bless you, internet):

        RBG is a great person to turn to for marriage secrets. She and her husband, Marty Ginsburg, were married for more than 50 years before he died in 2010.

        And what was RBG's advice for J.Lo and A-Rod? The same advice her mother-in-law gave her before her wedding back in the day.

        "On the day I was married, my mother-in-law—I was married at her home—she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage," Ginsburg explained. "And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it. What is it?' And she responded: 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"

        Sage advice indeed.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        RBG Wears a Collar Gifted to Her by a Fan
        image
        All of Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings Compared
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        ariana-grande Ari Claps Back at Fan Saying She Doesn't Sing Live
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan Markle Says Her Twenties Were "Brutal"
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Irina Shayk Proves That Less Is More
        amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Kendall Jenner Portraits Kendall Jenner and Others Sued Over Fyre Festival
        The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Ariana Cancels Part of Her Show Due to Anxiety 😔
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Why Harry Is Excited for His Upcoming Africa Tour
        Ellie Goulding wedding Ellie Goulding's Bespoke Chloé Wedding Gown
        "The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Meghan Markle Set to Make First Trip to Balmoral
        The Queen, Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Poundbury LOL, the Queen Trolled Some American Tourists
        Ellie Goulding wedding See the Celebs at Ellie Goulding's Wedding