All members of the Bey Hive know the queen doesn't mess around when it comes to award shows. Though we didn't get to see the Best Original Song nominee on the red carpet, she and hubby Jay-Z appeared shortly after Kate McKinnon's heartfelt opening speech honoring Ellen DeGeneres for the Carol Burnett Award.

Beyoncé sneaking into the #GoldenGlobes through the back door is literally a mood lol pic.twitter.com/pzIIAGBeFY — MIGUEL (@SaoMiguelito) January 6, 2020

Beyonce stunned in a black mermaid dress with a wide v-neck the golden angle-wing-like puff sleeves of our dreams. I mean, have you see the sleeves? We could take a nap on those things. I'm wearing that dress on my next redeye because nothing has ever looked cozier. (Or more chic, naturally.) She wore her gorgeous hair long, straight, and parted down the middle and accessorized with a pair of dangly gold earrings.

Though the singer didn't win for her song "Spirit" from the Lion King, she looks like a golden globe in that stunning ensemble. You're always a winner in our hearts, Bey.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here