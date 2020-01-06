image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
Can You Become Immune to Your Skincare?
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
4
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen
image
5
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things

Beyoncé Is Everything at the Golden Globes

Her sleeves look heavenly.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
NBC

All members of the Bey Hive know the queen doesn't mess around when it comes to award shows. Though we didn't get to see the Best Original Song nominee on the red carpet, she and hubby Jay-Z appeared shortly after Kate McKinnon's heartfelt opening speech honoring Ellen DeGeneres for the Carol Burnett Award.

Beyonce stunned in a black mermaid dress with a wide v-neck the golden angle-wing-like puff sleeves of our dreams. I mean, have you see the sleeves? We could take a nap on those things. I'm wearing that dress on my next redeye because nothing has ever looked cozier. (Or more chic, naturally.) She wore her gorgeous hair long, straight, and parted down the middle and accessorized with a pair of dangly gold earrings.

Though the singer didn't win for her song "Spirit" from the Lion King, she looks like a golden globe in that stunning ensemble. You're always a winner in our hearts, Bey.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Gwyneth Paltrow Just Rebranded the Naked Dress
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Looked Amazing at Golden Globes
image Hair Embellishments Lit Up the Globes Red Carpet
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson DTR at the Globes
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
image Did Giuliana Call Kirsten Jennifer by Accident?
image Jen & Reese Are Giving Us 'Friends' Nostalgia
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Kerry Washington Stuns in a Blazer & Belly Chain