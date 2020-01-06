image
Kendall Jenner Tweeted About the Australian Bush Fire Crisis and the Internet Isn't Happy

Jenner used emojis to address the catastrophe.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 20, 2019
Jackson LeeGetty Images

Australia is in the midst of a crisis, with the current bush fire season one of the most destructive in the country's history: At least 24 people have died while thousands have been evacuated from their homes, according to the New York Times, while the animal population has been decimated and over 12 million acres of land have burned. An increasing number of celebrities have shared their horror or asked how to help on social media—but when Kendall Jenner responded to the bush fires on Twitter, her followers weren't impressed.

Jenner quoted a tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders, who called for climate change action and the implementation of a Green New Deal in the face of the raging fires. She used emojis to do so: two grimacing faces, and two broken hearts.

Her response frustrated some on Twitter, who wanted more than emojis from the supermodel. "do something. you have MONEY and a platform," one social media user wrote. Others pointed out how Jenner's own lifestyle, and that of other super-wealthy celebrities, contributed to the climate crisis. One Twitter user shared a screenshot of Jenner's November Instagram story, in which she revealed that sister Kylie picked her up for the holidays in a private jet.

Jenner might well have given money to organizations battling the bush fires, of course, and kept her donation quiet. If you'd like to help and are able to spare money, CNN has a list of where to send it. The Australian Red Cross and the St. Vincent de Paul Society Australia, for instance, are both supporting people who've been evacuated from their homes, while the New South Wales Rural Fire Service has established funds for the families of firefighters killed on duty, and wildlife rescue charity WIRES has created an emergency fundraiser.

