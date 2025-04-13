Kendall Jenner Trades a Classic Coachella Bag for a $5,600 The Row Tote

Kendall Jenner has already had an extremely busy first weekend at Coachella, thanks to her 818 Tequila pop-up, which was attended by celebrities like her friend Hailey Bieber. But just because she's in the middle of the desert, Jenner isn't about to sacrifice her style.

The model was photographed spending time with sister Kylie Jenner and her Oscar-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. At first glance, Kendall's outfit appeared to be much more relaxed than the Proenza Schouler dress she wore at the 818 Outpost. But upon closer inspection, it quickly became clear that her second Coachella outfit wasn't cheap, either.

Instead of carrying a simple festival bag, Jenner opted for The Row's Marlo Tote Bag in Moss Leather. The chic bag retails for $5,600, is currently sold out, and has a waitlist. Luckily, the bag is still available to shop in alternate colors.

Kendall Jenner carrying a The Row tote bag at Coachella 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Aside from her $5,600 bag, the rest of Jenner's outfit was wonderfully understated. The model wore a pair of washed-out black jeans, a simple tank top, black sunglasses, and a pair of silver sneakers. The slim profile of Jenner's sneakers perfectly aligns with one of 2025's inescapable sneaker trends. Along with super-slender sneakers, ballet sneakers have also found a celebrity fanbase in recent months.

Jenner is a fan of The Row's tote bags, and has been photographed carrying several different designs—The Row's Park XL Textured-Leather Tote and the brand's Nuance Leather Tote Bag are also in the 818 Tequila founder's extensive collection.

