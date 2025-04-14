Kendall Jenner Gives a Classic White Tee the Coachella Treatment With Camo Print Add-Ons
She's returning to her roots.
It's rare that two drastically different facets of my identity—Midwestern-grown farm girl and present-day New York City fashion editor—cross over. But thanks to Kendall Jenner and her newfound passion for camo print, today is one of the rare exceptions.
Jenner rolled up to her third day at Coachella dressed in the traditional garb of my culture. She embraced boyish layers for Travis Scott's April 13 show, combining several basics with a heavy helping of camouflage.
She started with a perfectly oversize white tee and a pair of baggy black utility pants. From there, the supermodel added in several foliage-printed garments straight from the farm supply store. These pieces included: a long-sleeve tee and fitted baseball cap, both washed in a neutral-toned leafy motif.
Jenner's laid-back 'fit was of the Billie Eilish variety—that is to say: androgynous and oversize, with '90s-era layers. In fact, it wasn't too far off from what Eilish herself wore to the California festival. It was, however, a departure from the festival aesthetic Jenner has been curating all weekend.
In the days leading up to this delightfully understated outfit, Jenner had predominantly channeled a 1950s-throwback kind of vibe. She wore multiple midi-length fit-and-flare dresses in soft, spring pastels—one by Proenza Schouler with a vintage-inspired basque waist and the other with a mock neck and a more fitted shape.
Though she loves a girly-girl moment, the normcore aesthetic has been a pillar of Jenner's style since the very beginning. It's safe to say she's returning to her roots.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Camo Coachella Outfit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
