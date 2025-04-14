It's rare that two drastically different facets of my identity—Midwestern-grown farm girl and present-day New York City fashion editor—cross over. But thanks to Kendall Jenner and her newfound passion for camo print, today is one of the rare exceptions.

Jenner rolled up to her third day at Coachella dressed in the traditional garb of my culture. She embraced boyish layers for Travis Scott's April 13 show, combining several basics with a heavy helping of camouflage.

She started with a perfectly oversize white tee and a pair of baggy black utility pants. From there, the supermodel added in several foliage-printed garments straight from the farm supply store. These pieces included: a long-sleeve tee and fitted baseball cap, both washed in a neutral-toned leafy motif.

Kendall Jenner layers camo staples with easy basics at Coachella. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner's laid-back 'fit was of the Billie Eilish variety—that is to say: androgynous and oversize, with '90s-era layers. In fact, it wasn't too far off from what Eilish herself wore to the California festival. It was, however, a departure from the festival aesthetic Jenner has been curating all weekend.

In the days leading up to this delightfully understated outfit, Jenner had predominantly channeled a 1950s-throwback kind of vibe. She wore multiple midi-length fit-and-flare dresses in soft, spring pastels—one by Proenza Schouler with a vintage-inspired basque waist and the other with a mock neck and a more fitted shape.

The day prior, Jenner went for a more feminine look, in a butter yellow drop-waist dress. (Image credit: Sammy Alemayhu/818 Tequila)

Though she loves a girly-girl moment, the normcore aesthetic has been a pillar of Jenner's style since the very beginning. It's safe to say she's returning to her roots.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Camo Coachella Outfit

Jaded London Woodland Camo Waffle Long Sleeve Top $87 at Jaded London

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors