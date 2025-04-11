Prince William and Princess Kate’s Rarely Seen Family Member Stars in a Special Instagram Post Marking a Royal First

Kate Middleton has long, wavy brunette hair and wears a black jacket with a black top and a pearl necklace while gazing at husband Prince William's beard
(Image credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William and Princess Kate don't often share glimpses of their private lives on social media, and when it comes to their pets, fans are lucky to get an occasional glimpse in a photo with Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis. Their beloved dog Lupo died in November 2020, but before he passed, the royal couple welcomed another black cocker spaniel, Orla, into their family. The Waleses remained tight-lipped about their secret dog for years and they didn't even share her name—which means "golden princess"—until 2022. But to mark National Pet Day on April 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a solo photo of their dog for the first time.

"Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay 🐾🐕‍🦺," their post read. The photo featured a portrait of Orla sitting in the grass with dripping wet fur (perhaps from a swim with George, Charlotte and Louis?) and a quite regal expression as she looks off to the side.

Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton—who gave Orla to his sister and brother-in-law from one of his litters—couldn't resist adding a comment, writing, "Beautiful in every way 🐾."

The Wales family welcomed Orla into their home at some point in 2020 after James's dog Luna had puppies that May. "The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend of the Waleses told the Mail on Sunday in January 2021, when the news of William and Kate's new dog was first reported.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their dog, Orla

Orla tagged along at a 2022 polo match with Prince William and Princess Kate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They were devastated when Lupo passed away," the source continued. "It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy."

In November 2020, William and Kate announced that Lupo had died, writing on Instagram, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Orla made her official royal debut in Princess Charlotte's 2022 seventh birthday photos, with the young princess hugging the dog in a field of flowers. The pup also starred in Princess Kate's cancer update video in September 2024. To date, Orla has only made one public appearance, joining William and Kate at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup.

Fellow dog lovers King Charles and Queen Camilla missed out on an opportunity to share their own new pets for the holiday. In February, The Queen revealed she had adopted a dog named Moley, and The King welcomed a new puppy named Snuff to their family this winter.

