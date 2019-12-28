image
Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Her and John Legend Attempting to Figure Skate

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside
Presley AnnGetty Images
  • On Friday, in a post-Christmas gift to the world, Chrissy Teigen shared a new video on Instagram of her and her husband, John Legend, doing their best impression of Olympic figure skaters.
    • In her caption, Teigen acknowledges that that impression is not great. "We got a 1.2," she wrote.
      • In the predictably hilarious video (this is Chrissy Teigen we're talking about, after all), Teigen does a dramatic spin around Legend and ultimately falls on the ice.

        If you've been waiting patiently for proof that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are actual humans and not just robots programmed to be great at everything, then merry Christmas to you.

        On Friday, the model and mother of two took to Instagram to show off her ice skating skills—or, more accurately, lack thereof. In the predictably hilarious clip (this is a Chrissy Teigen social media post, after all), Chrissy starts with a dramatic pose before doing a series of wild spin moves, and ultimately falls on the ice.

        John doesn't do a lot of real figure skating in the clip, but he does go to check on his wife after her hilarious fall, so there's that.

        Check it out for yourself, in all its hilarious, fail-y glory, below:

        View this post on Instagram

        we got a 1.2

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        "We got a 1.2," Chrissy captioned the video, gracefully and self-deprecatingly acknowledging her not-quite-Olympic-worthy performance.

