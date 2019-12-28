On Friday, in a post-Christmas gift to the world, Chrissy Teigen shared a new video on Instagram of her and her husband, John Legend, doing their best impression of Olympic figure skaters.

On Friday, the model and mother of two took to Instagram to show off her ice skating skills—or, more accurately, lack thereof. In the predictably hilarious clip (this is a Chrissy Teigen social media post, after all), Chrissy starts with a dramatic pose before doing a series of wild spin moves, and ultimately falls on the ice.

John doesn't do a lot of real figure skating in the clip, but he does go to check on his wife after her hilarious fall, so there's that.

Check it out for yourself, in all its hilarious, fail-y glory, below:

"We got a 1.2," Chrissy captioned the video, gracefully and self-deprecatingly acknowledging her not-quite-Olympic-worthy performance.

