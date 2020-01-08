image
Michelle Williams Answered a Fan's Comment About a Destiny's Child Reunion

Fans thought Williams' latest Instagram post was a sign.

image
By Emily Dixon
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Kevin MazurGetty Images

If you spend your days scouring the internet for any hints that a Destiny's Child reunion is imminent, you might want to direct your energy elsewhere: Michelle Williams just responded to a fan on Instagram, telling them that any such occurrence would come completely out of the blue. Yes, that's the exact same thing Kelly Rowland told us less than three months ago, and yes, we've all kept overanalyzing every little sign all the same, but we just really, really want this to happen, OK?!

Williams posted a series of videos on Instagram of an intense workout session, captioning it, "I could not WAIT to get back in with my trainer @mrshutupandtrain!" Her flawless gym ensemble was thanks to Rowland's collaboration with Fabletics, she said; "Honey, I was feeling extra fine today!" Williams wrote.

One fan assumed that Williams was training for the moment I fantasize about on a daily basis: "I think this is a Destiny’s Child reunion sign," they wrote. But Williams was quick to correct them, replying, "No signs would ever be posted."

Alas, Rowland said the same during an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance," she said. "I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it's usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises."

"I've got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything," Rowland continued. Let's hope those sleeves have acquired some secrets over the last few months!

