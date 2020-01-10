image
Meghan and Harry Rushed Their Big Announcement Because the Tabloids Found Out

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • As initially reported in The New York Times and The Standard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the process of hashing out a proposal for their new potential setup.
    • Only after The Sun learned of the proposal and was going to release a story did the Sussexes release their announcement suddenly.

        Ohhh, this makes so much more sense now! More details are emerging about exactly what happened between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the Royal Family in their shock announcement to step down as senior royals. And it is messy—even messier than I expected, guys.

        So according to a couple sources, the drama started when Harry called Prince Charles over Christmas break to propose this new potential setup—the couple would give up some of their duties and in return would spend some of their time outside the U.K. and find ways to support themselves. Charles asked for a "written proposal" and the Queen explained that Harry would need his father's blessing before she would sign off.

        Harry did apparently send an initial draft when the couple was in Vancouver over break last month and asked for a summit, which the Queen denied, saying Harry needed to discuss it more with his father. She forbade him from making a formal announcement at this stage. The family was scheduled to discuss the situation later in January.

        Then, as initially reported in The New York Times,

        "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are also known, felt forced to disclose their plans prematurely after they learned that the Sun, a tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch, got wind of the internal discussions about their status and was preparing a story, two people with ties to the family said."

        If these reports are to be believed, Harry only told one member of the Royal Family about their plans to announce. He told William 10 minutes before the announcement (below).

        View this post on Instagram

        “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Wow.

