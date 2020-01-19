During an at the winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, Kim Kardashian debuted the trailer for her new documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

The two-hour doc follows Kim as she works on the cases of four people who believe they've been unfairly sentenced.

The documentary will premiere on Oxygen on Sunday, April 5.

Kim Kardashian is using her platform to make an impact.

The two-hour documentary follows Kim as she works on the cases of four people (Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard) who believe they were unfairly sentenced



"There is a mass incarceration problem in the United States," Kim explains in the trailer. "I went into this knowing nothing and then my heart completely opened up."

Kim's work as a criminal justice reform advocate began in 2018, when she helped convince the White House to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison as a first-time nonviolent offender.

"I partnered with Oxygen to do the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics," Kim explained in a statement. "There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform."

Watch the full trailer below:

