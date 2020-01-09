Kim Kardashian Has a Walk-In "Main" Fridge and a Fro-Yo Machine

Last night on her Insta stories, Kim Kardashian clapped back at fan comments that she doesn't stock her fridge with enough food for the kids.

She has multiple fridges, freezers, and pantries, including just one for fro-yo. It is...quite a sight, to be honest.

Kardashian shares candid (often hilarious) pics of her family on the regular.

Last night, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her massive, massive kitchen setup in response to pointed fan comments. And you guys really need to see it, because it is epic and giving me major home decor envy.

Okay, so let's break it down: Kardashian initially posted an Instagram pic wearing her SKIMS lingerie in front of a mostly empty fridge to announce a restock of the line (it looks as though she might have deleted the photo?). Fans immediately began wondering why her fridge was only stocked with milk and lemonade, given how, you know, she has four kids and a husband. Well, Kardashian is always game to share pics of her home and family, so she responded with a full video of her "main" fridge, as well as the other features of her giant kitchen setup.

"Welcome to my pantry," Kardashian starts off the video, explaining, "I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all like glass jars.” In the pantry is just the frozen yogurt machine, casual, and then she has just a drink fridge and another milk fridge for the kids.

And then. AND THEN. There's a massive walk-in fridge with fruits, vegetables, prepped meals, cheese, dressings, you name it. "We are building on the property all organic trees to grow our own vegetables," she added. "You guys know I eat plant-based now." Oh yea, and then she showed us her other pantry, another fridge, and another freezer. And her dinner of vegan tacos. Now that is a clap back.



Kardashian added on Twitter, "I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!”

Here's the full video:

You mustn't go to sleep tonight before first seeing @KimKardashian’s fridge/pantry tour pic.twitter.com/VUawpfA0BP — Ana Calderone (@anacalderone) January 9, 2020

I'm...so jealous.

