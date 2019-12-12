image
Kim Kardashian Posts a Rare (and Accidentally Hilarious) Family Photo From Tokyo

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
    • This latest is of a lot of the family climbing on jungle gyms, and has a couple secretly hilarious Easter eggs.
      • It's pretty rare when we see the whole family together in one shot, like this "Party of Five" pic from 2018.

        Soooo does this count as a non-official Kardashian Khristmas kard? Kim Kardashian posted a picture of her, her kids, husband Kanye West, sister Kourtney, and her kids all hanging out on a jungle gym in Tokyo. Captioning the photo "So many moods #Tokyo," the picture is a rare look at a good chunk of the Kardashian family all together—and also, it's secretly (and probably unintentionally) hilarious, and let me show you why.

        In case you're wondering, included in the photo is Kim, Kanye, North, Saint, and Chicago (only missing was Psalm, who's probably not old enough to climb yet); West's cousin Erica Paige and her husband Ricky Anderson (they welcomed a baby in 2018 who, again, is probably too young to climb); and Kourtney and her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Actually, Reign is definitely the funniest part of the picture, IMO—do you spot him there, in the middle of the bars, actively and openly weeping? Brown sweatpants, white top? Here, let me show you:

        image
        Kim Kardashian WestInstagram

        Now that is a mood. Don't worry, Reign, 2019 will be over soon! You got this! Also, Reign, I hate having pics taken of me too, so I feel you. (Also adorable/kind of hilarious—the little children giggling in the background at this clearly nutty family.)

        Here's the full photo for your viewing pleasure:

        View this post on Instagram

        So many moods #Tokyo

        A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

        I love it. Kardashian's been posting lots of pics of the Tokyo trip, which she clearly loved for the sights and the family time.

