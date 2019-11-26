Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye West Don't Always Understand Each Other

In a new interview with New York Magazine, Kim Kardashian opened up candidly about her marriage to Kanye West.

The 39-year-old reality star said that her relationship with Kanye has "never stopped being fun" and admitted that she and her husband don't always understand each other—but that that's okay.

Kim went on to explain that not being on the exact same page at all times is what continues to give her and Kanye room to grow and evolve as a couple and as individuals.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for five years and together as a couple for more than seven. In a new interview with New York Magazine, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star andKKW Beauty mogul opened up about her relationship with Kanye.

When asked how her relationship with Kanye has evolved over the years, Kim admitted that she and her husband aren't always on the exact same page—but that's okay.

"The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun," she said. "And it’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? or what’s the lesson from that? and giving each other space and time to figure that out."

Kim went on to gush about her husband, who is constantly evolving on his own, too. Most recently, she revealed, the rapper has become obsessed with housing issues.

"You should see what he’s working on now. All home stuff," she explained. "He’s fascinated with buildings and homes. He wants to do low-income housing, and have the design be elevated: simple and cool and affordable. He really supports James Turrell in his Crater [a decades-long project to convert a crater in Arizona into an observatory] and they’re working on stuff together that will be exciting. He’s building the community."

