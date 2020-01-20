Brad Pitt Jokes That He Has a Tinder Profile at the SAGs

Brad Pitt took home the SAG Award for best male actor in a supporting role on Sunday night, deadpanning: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile." Pitt turned his acceptance speech into a comedy short, joking about everything from his costars' feet to his marital status. I quote: "It was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife." Cut to Jennifer Aniston, who laughed and applauded.

But seriously: a Tinder profile? Could Pitt be on Tinder now? He's been single for a while, focusing on his family, his sobriety, and, I guess, his friendship with Leonardo Di Caprio. You've got to meet people somehow, right?

Here's the full speech:

I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much—more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything, I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you. I want to thank my costars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet...seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.

Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other, and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim...where are you guys? Ms. Butters, a bunch of the new generation, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler. You all elevated my game, and I hope I did the same for you. Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife? It was a big stretch.

Anyway, Twitter lost its mind, and by Twitter I mean me and also Twitter.

hypothetically speaking, can you use a vpn on tinder? say i want to match with brad pitt on tinder, could i do that? asking for me myself and i — lena was @manletcraig (@henrygoldng) January 20, 2020

lrt imagine matching with brad pitt on tinder JKSBDSKDBSJSBSK — al pacino’s oscar campaign manager (@overlookhoteIs) January 20, 2020

don’t get it twisted ladies brad pitt is on rich people tinder https://t.co/igzVgM6jda — renee (@chalametsqueen) January 20, 2020

For Brad Pitt I may have to fire Tinder back up — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) January 20, 2020

I mean, imagine. There you are, swiping with a pack of Cheetos in one hand and your phone in the other, and "Brad, 56" comes up. I feel like Pitt would be on Raya, honestly, but maybe he's a man of the people after all?

