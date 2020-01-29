At the Los Angeles premiere of his new YouTube Originals series, Justin Bieber and new wife Hailey Baldwin didn't shy away from a little PDA. Celebrating the launch of Justin Bieber: Seasons on Monday night, according to Entertainment Tonight,Bieber and Baldwin cuddled, kissed, and stared adoringly into each other's eyes, while Bieber kissed Baldwin's hand (very Jane Austen) and rested his palm on her derriere. Looks like all's well in the Bieber-Baldwin household, then!

Bieber later posted a snap of the couple on Instagram, with the caption, "Love u tons bubz." One particular fan of the shot? His mom, Pattie Mallette, who commented, "You're too cute it hurts."

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Bieber's been especially candid about his relationship with Baldwin of late. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said, "I'm glad it worked out because she is an amazing, amazing, amazing person," adding, "She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

He also spoke about his proposal nerves, telling DeGeneres, "In the past we talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say yes, so I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes. But I think I was more nervous about, am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say?"

"Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and be faithful, that's huge. Am I able to do that?" Bieber continued. "I finally was like, 'You know what, I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband.'"

Ex Selena Gomez, meanwhile, recently spoke about healing after her relationship with Bieber, saying he subjected her to emotional abuse. "I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," Gomez told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro. "I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making," she continued. "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."

