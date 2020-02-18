I really, really love a Kim Kardashian throwback photo, particularly when it harks back to the early '00s, those heady days of smoky eyes and Ugg boots and close personal friendships with Paris Hilton. And Kardashian is a generous provider: On her Instagram story Tuesday, she shared two incredible photos to mark Hilton's 39th birthday. Those outfits! The sunglasses! That lipgloss! Perfection!

A little internet sleuthing indicates both photographs were taken during Kardashian and Hilton's trip to Sydney, Australia, between December 2006 and January 2007. I'm struggling to decide which acutely '00s aspect I'm enjoying the most: the co-ordinating giant metallic Louis Vuitton bags? Kardashian's cut-out Louis Vuitton swimsuit? Or in the photo below, Hilton's black eyeliner and ultra glossy lips, the makeup look I pledged allegiance to for at least 50 percent of my teenage years?

PhotoNews International Inc. Getty Images

Kardashian's celebrity status has dramatically expanded since her days as Hilton's sidekick (most of the Australia photos are captioned, "Paris Hilton and friend Kim Kardashian"). But she's still grateful to Hilton for her supporting role on The Simple Life, crediting the original reality star for her whole career.

Last year, Kardashian appeared in Hilton's music video for her single "Best Friend's Ass"; in a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she explained why she agreed to the cameo. "I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that," Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian. "I'm trying to get everything done before the Met, and everything done before the baby comes," she added. "But I would drop it for her because that's important to me to be loyal to people."

What's the lesson here, friends? Once you've matched your enormous silver Louis Vuitton bag with your bestie's enormous gold Louis Vuitton bag, you truly will be friends for life.

