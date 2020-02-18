image
Today's Top Stories
1
And the Bride Wore...Whatever She Wanted
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
2
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
3
Candice Marie Woods on Playing Diana Ross
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
4
Justin & Jessica Prove Their Relationship Is Solid
image
5
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action

Kim Kardashian Shared a '00s Throwback Photo From Her Days as Paris Hilton's Bestie

Matching Louis Vuitton bags and all!

image
By Emily Dixon
Jamie Fawcett Archive
PhotoNews International Inc.Getty Images

I really, really love a Kim Kardashian throwback photo, particularly when it harks back to the early '00s, those heady days of smoky eyes and Ugg boots and close personal friendships with Paris Hilton. And Kardashian is a generous provider: On her Instagram story Tuesday, she shared two incredible photos to mark Hilton's 39th birthday. Those outfits! The sunglasses! That lipgloss! Perfection!

A little internet sleuthing indicates both photographs were taken during Kardashian and Hilton's trip to Sydney, Australia, between December 2006 and January 2007. I'm struggling to decide which acutely '00s aspect I'm enjoying the most: the co-ordinating giant metallic Louis Vuitton bags? Kardashian's cut-out Louis Vuitton swimsuit? Or in the photo below, Hilton's black eyeliner and ultra glossy lips, the makeup look I pledged allegiance to for at least 50 percent of my teenage years?

Jamie Fawcett Archive
PhotoNews International Inc.Getty Images

Kardashian's celebrity status has dramatically expanded since her days as Hilton's sidekick (most of the Australia photos are captioned, "Paris Hilton and friend Kim Kardashian"). But she's still grateful to Hilton for her supporting role on The Simple Life, crediting the original reality star for her whole career.

Last year, Kardashian appeared in Hilton's music video for her single "Best Friend's Ass"; in a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she explained why she agreed to the cameo. "I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that," Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian. "I'm trying to get everything done before the Met, and everything done before the baby comes," she added. "But I would drop it for her because that's important to me to be loyal to people."

What's the lesson here, friends? Once you've matched your enormous silver Louis Vuitton bag with your bestie's enormous gold Louis Vuitton bag, you truly will be friends for life.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kim K Looks So Different With Honey "Bronde" Waves
Paris Hilton Visits Royal North Shore Childrens Hospital in Sydney - December 30,2006
Kim Kardashian Said Paris Hilton Gave Her a Career
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
American Ballet Theatre 2013 Opening Night Fall Gala Watch Meghan Attend the Ballet with a Puppet
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 ‚Äì Day 2 Luna Holds Petey the Puppy in the Cutest Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Irina Walked for Burberry in Your Dream Coat
image Reese and Ava Have Never Looked More Alike
The Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace Royals Share Rare Look Into Palace Refurbishment
Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Sighting On South Beach Katie Holmes Casually Does Handstands in a Bikini
image Gabrielle Union Made Cardigans Sexy
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7 Margot Robbie Invites Meghan & Harry to Dinner
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show Adele Just Performed for the First Time in Years
The Queen The Royals' Website Accidentally Linked to Porn