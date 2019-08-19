Remember those halcyon days when Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton's best friend who also sometimes tidied up her closet? Kim certainly remembers—which is why she agreed to appear in the music video for Paris' latest single, "Best Friend's Ass," which came out in May. In fact, she still considers Paris the spark behind her entire career, a whole 16 years after Kim guest-starred on The Simple Life.

In a newly released clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim talks to sister Khloé about appearing in the video, despite her exhausting schedule—Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm West, was on the way at the time, while the Met Gala was around the corner. "God, I’m so tired. And I have to work all night," Kim says. "I am going to go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs." (She goes on to reveal one amusing caveat: "I said as long as I don't dance.")

"That's so nice that you're doing that!" Khloé responds, after which Kim explains the depth of her gratitude towards Paris. "I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that." Sweet!

"A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say, 'I got my career cause of Paris,' and they wouldn’t say, 'I’m going to do you a favor,' they’d be like, 'Haha bitch, look who’s popping now,'" Khloe tells her older sister. "You're so sweet and kind and your schedule's crazy."

"I'm trying to get everything done before the Met, and everything done before the baby comes," Kim says. "But I would drop it for her because that's important to me to be loyal to people." Hear that? A friendship forged on The Simple Life truly is a friendship for life.



