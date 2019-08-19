image
Today's Top Stories
1
Fidji Simo Is the New Face of Facebook
Street Style - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Day 3
2
Myth or Fact?: You Should Freeze Your Jeans
image
3
Get In Your Feels with the Best Love Songs of 2019
image
4
Shampoos That Will Actually Make Your Hair Grow
image
5
The Best National Parks for Every Kind of Vacation

Kim Kardashian on Her Former Bestie Paris Hilton: "She Literally Gave Me a Career"

Kim's come a long way from organizing Paris' closet.

image
By Emily Dixon
Jamie Fawcett Archive
PhotoNews International Inc.Getty Images

Remember those halcyon days when Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton's best friend who also sometimes tidied up her closet? Kim certainly remembers—which is why she agreed to appear in the music video for Paris' latest single, "Best Friend's Ass," which came out in May. In fact, she still considers Paris the spark behind her entire career, a whole 16 years after Kim guest-starred on The Simple Life.

In a newly released clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim talks to sister Khloé about appearing in the video, despite her exhausting schedule—Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm West, was on the way at the time, while the Met Gala was around the corner. "God, I’m so tired. And I have to work all night," Kim says. "I am going to go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs." (She goes on to reveal one amusing caveat: "I said as long as I don't dance.")

"That's so nice that you're doing that!" Khloé responds, after which Kim explains the depth of her gratitude towards Paris. "I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that." Sweet!

"A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say, 'I got my career cause of Paris,' and they wouldn’t say, 'I’m going to do you a favor,' they’d be like, 'Haha bitch, look who’s popping now,'" Khloe tells her older sister. "You're so sweet and kind and your schedule's crazy."

"I'm trying to get everything done before the Met, and everything done before the baby comes," Kim says. "But I would drop it for her because that's important to me to be loyal to people." Hear that? A friendship forged on The Simple Life truly is a friendship for life.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Kim Kardashian Posts 90s Throwback Pics of Herself
image
Kim Kardashian's '90s Inspiration for KKW Beauty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
image 22 Questions With OG Supermodel, Brooke Shields
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE BB Archie's Sweater Is What Your Monday Needs
The Summer Party 2019 Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel - Red Carpet Arrivals Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Is Engaged
image Bella Hadid's Hair Is Blonder Than Ever
London Celebrity Sightings - September 17, 2018 Justin and Hailey's Upcoming Wedding Party
image Archie Harrison Might Follow in Diana's Footsteps
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Harry and Meghan Wanted to Live in Windsor Castle
image Sophie Turner's Leg Slit Stole the Show
27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Red Carpet Brody Jenner Defends His Ex, Kaitlynn Carter